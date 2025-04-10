Man remanded for alleged murder

[File Photo]

A 49-year old who allegedly caused the death of a 31-year old man in Rai-waqa last year has been remanded in custody.

According to police, the victim who was found lying motionless along a lane in Raiwaqa in November 2024, had succumbed to injuries allegedly sus-tained as result of the offence committed by the accused.

The accused was formally charged with one count of murder and produced at the Suva Magistrates Court on Monday.

He has been remanded in custody and the matter has been transferred to the Suva High Court to be called again next Thursday.

