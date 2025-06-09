Major blaze engulfs Tri-Dees Spare Parts in Nadi

A major fire has broken out at the Tri-Dees Spare Parts building along Beddoes Circle in Namaka, Nadi.

Firefighters from the National Fire Authority and Fiji Airports have been battling the blaze for over an hour. Three NFA trucks and one Fiji Airports unit are on site.

A source says the fire is believed to have started near the building’s generator. The premises serve as both the company’s head office and warehouse, with stock valued at over one million dollars.

An employee at the scene told FBC News he was too shocked to comment.

Authorities are urging the public to stay clear of the area, and motorists are advised to avoid the vicinity as a precaution.

