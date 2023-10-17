LTA pushes for removal of open taxi rank system

The Land Transport Authority is pushing for the removal of the Open Taxi Rank System, which was introduced by the FijiFirst Government in 2021.

The Open Taxi Rank System was designed to mitigate expenses for public service vehicle drivers during COVID-19, allowing them to operate efficiently.

Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa says the introduction of the system in the current taxi operations framework has led PSV drivers to neglect operations in rural areas.

Rokosawa says they will reintroduce the municipal taxi bases and stands system, which was scrapped two years ago.

“We will probably have to revise our policy. We will have to review the regulations or the act for that matter.”

Rokosawa says they would also take into consideration the introduction of Uber services to help address the ongoing issue of illegal taxi operations.

The organization has also responded to queries regarding taxi fares, as they have received numerous complaints about customers being cheated by taxi operators.

Regional Manager North, Sevuloni Waituruturu, says the taxi meter can only be switched on once the vehicle has reached the customer’s location.

Waituruturu says this is after the PSV driver informs the customer.

The Land Transport Authority has not provided a time frame for the reintroduction of municipal taxi bases and stands, but the proposal has been welcomed by taxi operators around the country.