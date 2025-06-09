Tourism sustainability depends on unity; Pant says

Collective efforts and a shared understanding are key to the long-term sustainability of the tourism sector, says Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Paresh Pant.

Speaking during the 3rd Fiji Tourism Convention at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa, Pant highlighted that the sector’s success cannot rely on a single agency.

He says that given the industry’s widespread contribution to the Fijian economy and the livelihoods of its people, the responsibility for its future survival must also be shared collectively.

He stresses that this is even more important because the tourism sector supports thousands of Fijians, from rural to urban areas, and across multiple industries.

Pant adds that tourism is not merely a sector, but an economic pillar, a social force, and a national responsibility.

“It requires a robust strategy, sustained investment, and above all, a shared understanding that every decision we make today shapes what comes next. Tourism’s future is not owned by one agency, one industry, one resource owner, or one business — it is a collective responsibility.”

Currently, the sector is tackling key challenges, including labour shortages, limited hotel capacity, and investment delays, to ensure the industry’s future growth and survival.

Pant emphasizes that despite these challenges, the industry is confident it can thrive through collective efforts.

He says record visitor arrivals are a testament to the sector’s resilience so far, and striving higher in the future will only be possible through unified action.

