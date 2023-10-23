Levuka Airfield remains closed since COVID-19

Levuka airfield in Bureta, Ovalau

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is aware of the closure of the Levuka airfield in Bureta, Ovalau, since 2019.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka confirms that they are looking into the issue of Levuka airfiled, and an outcome is expected for the people of Ovalau soon.

This is in response to concerns from residents in Ovalau after Goundar Shipping pulled out of servicing the Natovi to Levuka route last week, where the majority opted for flights as an alternative transportation mode, but unfortunately, the airfields remained closed.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are looking into it, but Levuka is very pivotal in terms of activities once you are in Fiji to visit the old capital, so it’s very much part of our plan.”

Meanwhile, Fiji Airports announced the temporary closure of the airfield as part of the development program for runway upgrades from November 11 to November 28, 2019, but it received its first flight on November 29 but remains closed to date after COVID-19 pandemic.