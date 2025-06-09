Leave trapped victims to the experts

[File Photo]

The National Fire Authority has warned the public not to attempt extricating victims from road accidents.

NFA stressed that such work should only be carried out by trained firefighters and rescue personnel.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane said while the public’s empathy is appreciated, untrained attempts can worsen injuries.

He states if passersby are not trained, they should call the NFA toll-free line and let professionals handle the rescue.



NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane.

Sowane pointed out two recent incidents. Earlier this year, Nabouwalu firefighters stabilized a bus-truck collision and freed a trapped truck occupant with police help.

On Monday, Suva firefighters extricated a 50-year-old man trapped after his vehicle hit a lamp post and transported him to Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

He notesthat improper intervention can be dangerous, particularly if victims have spinal or severe injuries.

Sowane said rescuers follow strict procedures to protect both victims and bystanders.

The CEO added that NFA Emergency First Responders and Paramedics recently completed Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) 1 training in Taiwan.

The training is now being rolled out to firefighters across all divisions to ensure safer and more effective rescues.

Sowane is urging Fijians to remain cautious and leave extrications to professionals, emphasizing that trained intervention saves lives and prevents further harm.

