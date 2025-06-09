Lease delays stall major Labasa development projects

Acquiring proper land leases remains one of the key challenges delaying several major development plans for the Labasa Town Council.

This was confirmed by Labasa Special Administrator Chair Paul Jaduram, who responded to FBC News on the delays in constructing a multi-storey car park, one of the council’s flagship projects since the appointment of the current board.

Jaduram says the council is eager to move the project forward but lease approvals are beyond their control, urging the public to understand the situation.

“We have not got any lease over this property. We have been waiting now two and a half years for the lease documents, and we have been told it’s been sent from Suva, but the local office says they have not received it. So that’s in the process. As soon as we get the lease documents, we’ll ask the engineers to look at it.”

He says while the project plan for the multi-storey car park remains in place, the council is awaiting lease approval from the iTaukei Land Trust Board before work can begin.

Jaduram adds that lease issues have also stalled the planned redevelopment of the Labasa Botanical Garden, which the council hopes to transform into a modern public space capable of hosting major community events.

