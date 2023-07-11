Lal apologises, Rabuka not offended

Opposition Member of Parliament Ketan Lal [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Opposition Member of Parliament Ketan Lal has withdrawn comments he made against Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Lal, in his contribution to the budget debate, made a number of claims against the Prime Minister.

He also claims that the increase in crimes is linked to the Prime Minister.

Following discussion on Lal’s behavior, the MP says he withdraws the comment that may have hurt democracy and promises to adhere to the Standing Order and ensure decorum is maintained.

He says he hopes members of the government will forgive him.

Lal says he wishes to learn from learned parliamentarians.

The Prime Minister, in response to Lal, says he listened to Lal last night and did not want to interject or respond at the time.

Rabuka says the only thing that concerned him was Lal’s reference to the matter he, as Prime Minister, had apologized to the nation about.

Rabuka says many senior members of the Opposition and Indo-Fijian community have accepted his apology, and some have later asked him not to continue to apologize.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

He says the fact that Lal brought it up shows the need for him to keep reminding people that there is a need to forgive and move forward and not to go back to things that bring malice to their hearts.

Rabuka says he is not offended, saying he is used to it.