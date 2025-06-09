Labour Bill sparks fears of workplace raids

The proposed Employment Relations Bill is sparking concerns over the sweeping powers it grants labour officers to enter workplaces and even private property.

Employment Ministry Deputy Secretary for Operations Atish Kumar states that labour officers can inspect workplaces during working hours if there is reasonable belief that violations are occurring.

He stresses that entering private homes requires consent and that inspections follow strict, decades-old guidelines. Officers cannot arbitrarily seize documents or act outside the law.

“When you look at in terms of the proposed law, the bill, it says in terms of issues where the labor officer has reasonable belief, then the labor officers will enter the workplace during working hours.”

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Committee Chair Premilla Kumar said the Bill would be reviewed to ensure inspections are justified and guided by clear criteria.

She adds that powers cannot be applied indiscriminately.

Some employers warn the bill opens the door to abuse. One employer questioned the qualifications of labor officers and said individuals could exploit personal connections to shut down businesses.

He calls the powers excessive and says safeguards must be strengthened to prevent misuse.

Kumar acknowledges the concerns but maintains the bill aims to ensure fair enforcement while protecting workplace rights.

He notes that the committee will consider all submissions before finalizing the law.

Members of the Economic Affairs Committee held a consultation in Nadi on the Employment Relations Bill.

