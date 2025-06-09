Labasa vendors call for action as market fights escalate

Continuous disputes among middlemen at the Labasa Dry Goods Market are causing concern for vendors, who say the clashes disrupt business, create unsafe conditions, and affect market cleanliness.

Stallholder Amirka Prasad says the congestion and fights are making it difficult, especially for elderly vendors, and has urged for stronger oversight and a new market master.

“This is the dry goods market it’s clearly written there but we have vendors coming in with green goods. It’s now dirty, and even some of the vendors are elderly. It’s really congested at times.”

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad also called for a greater police presence and recommended that stall fees be reduced to support struggling vendors.

Labasa Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi confirmed the Town Council is aware of the issues, working with vendors, and using CCTV to monitor the market. Despite recent exterior upgrades, vendors continue to request further improvements to keep the market safe and organized.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.