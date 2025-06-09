Labasa food vendors face hygiene enforcement

Food businesses and vendors in the Northern Division have been warned to maintain proper food hygiene and safety standards or risk having their business licenses revoked.

Divisional Health Inspector North, Vakaruru Cavuilati, issued the warning following several recent incidents in Labasa and other parts of the Northern Division that led to the temporary closure of some food outlets.

This includes those operating from home but selling cooked foods at locations such as jetties, roadsides, bus terminals, and market outlets.

Cavuilati stresses that the Ministry of Health has the authority to shut down any business found breaching food safety regulations.

“Recently, we have identified that most food vendors do not have standard kitchens that meet the requirements, such as a women’s group that sells at one of the popular outlets in town. Some of those vendors’ kitchens were not up to the expected standard, which poses a risk, especially when serving the public with cooked food or meals.”

He is also urging food vendors and women’s groups to attend training sessions on food safety to avoid disruptions to their business operations.

“There are always trainings conducted on food hygiene practices, and we urge all vendors to attend these because it’s for their own benefit. Here in Labasa, we are monitoring closely and will be strict when it comes to food safety.”

Labasa Market vendor Ekari Radaga echoed similar sentiments, saying proper food hygiene is crucial as it directly affects customers’ health, noting that food poisoning incidents have occurred and vendors must remain vigilant.

