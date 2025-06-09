La Nina to bring above-average rainfall until March

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is likely to experience above-average rainfall until March, as a weak La Nina continues to influence the region.

This also raises concerns about flooding and weather-related disruptions.

La Nina conditions typically enhance rainfall, particularly during the wet season.

Article continues after advertisement

Scientific Officer Shweta Shiwangni says recent conditions show mixed rainfall patterns in December, with wetter-than-usual conditions recorded at most stations in the Western Division.

“Currently, the Central and Eastern Pacific Ocean is cooler than normal and leaning towards a weak La Nina. The weak La Nina is likely to persist during the next one to two months, followed by neutral conditions from early to late 2026.”

Shiwangni adds that both daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected to be above normal, increasing the risk of heat stress and compounding weather impacts.

“During the January to March 2026 period, above normal rainfall is likely across the Fiji group, while normal or above normal rainfall is likely for Rotuma. For temperatures, both day and nighttime temperatures during the January to March 2026 period are likely to be above normal across the Fiji group.”

The Fiji Meteorological Service is advising the public, farmers, and disaster management authorities to remain alert as the wet season progresses.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.