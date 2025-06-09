Kemueli Naiqama is Fiji’s new Ambassador to Japan

Kemueli Naiqama has been officially commissioned as Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan.

During the commissioning ceremony yesterday, Naiqama took the Oath for Due Execution of Office and the Oath of Allegiance before the President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, as required under the Constitution.

Also present were Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr Lesi Korovavala, and Permanent Secretary for

Lands and Mineral Resources Paula Cirikiyasawa, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of Naiqama’s family.

Before this appointment, Naiqama served as the Government Statistician, heading the Fiji Bureau of Statistics. He has also worked as a Senior Policy Adviser in the Office of the Prime Minister and as a Senior Planning Officer in the Ministry of National Planning.

In 2022, he worked with the United Nations Population Fund as a Demographic Dividend Coordination Specialist, supporting population and development planning in Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

Naiqama has also served as Deputy Government Statistician and was an Adviser to the Asian Development Bank Executive Board in Manila.

He holds qualifications in economics, technology, international relations and business administration from the University of the South Pacific and the University of Fiji.

