Kalouniwai commends Fijian troops serving in Iraq

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/ Facebook]

The Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, has reaffirmed Fiji’s strong commitment to global peacekeeping during an official visit to Fijian troops serving in Iraq.

Major General Kalouniwai visited the Fiji Guard Unit Battalion 26, which is part of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq. He was briefed on the mission’s progress and the ongoing drawdown phase of UNAMI.

The Commander praised the troops for their discipline, professionalism, and resilience, saying their service reflects the high standards of the RFMF.

Article continues after advertisement

During the visit, he also took part in a traditional ceremony and a church service, where he shared updates from home and commended the soldiers for their dedication and long deployments away from their families.

The visit highlighted Fiji’s continued role in international peacekeeping efforts.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.