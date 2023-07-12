Kalouniwai and Bainimarama are related: Tikoduadua

Fiji Military Forces, Ro Jone Kalouniwai, (R) Former Leader of Opposition, Voreqe Bainimarama.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has clarified there is nothing serious in seeing the former Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama mingling with the Commander of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces, Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

This photo of the two is being widely circulated on social media.

In this picture, Bainimarama and Kalouniwai are seen dining together with the paramount Rewa Chief, Ro Teimumu Kepa, and Mary Bainimarama.

Tikoduadua says it was not a public-funded event but a private family occasion where Bainimarama was invited as a close relative of the Military Commander.

“I take nothing else from it; the commander is the sensible man; he is a professional soldier and a gentleman, so he can pretty much well manage his situation, his role, and his family because we don’t mix politics and all that, and that’s how it should really be.”

The public’s speculation has grown recently, with people questioning the status of the photo and also the past events where Bainimarama was seen on the RFMF premises.

However, Tikoduadua reassures the public there is nothing serious and people should not be worried.