Jittu Estate thankful for community outreach

Jittu Estate resident Pita Nasivo is thankful to Inspire Pacific and other stakeholders for hosting the Jittu Vuvale Fun Day in their community yesterday.

Nasivo said it meant a lot to see people taking time out of their busy festive schedules to give back to the community.

He added that residents are looking forward to participating in more events like this in the future.

Often known as one of the Central Division communities with high crime rates, particularly involving youths, Nasivo said the event was warmly welcomed by residents.

“I’m very thankful to the organisers for having this fun day here in Jittu, trying to get our youths, especially those who usually get caught up in the wrong side of the law.

Most of these boys just usually hang around in town and in the streets of Jittu, being up to no good. This event kind of brought our community together.”

More than 10 teams took part in the day-long event, which also included a church service for attendees.

