Japan committed to supporting Fiji

The Japanese government is committed to supporting Fijians economically and improving the standard of living in villages and settlements.

Japanese Ambassador, Kawakami Fumihiro, says they intend to achieve this through the Center for Appropriate Technology and Development in Nadave in Bau, which will assist the education sector.

The Ambassador says that the project consists of the construction of three furnished classrooms and a 100-bed furnished dormitory.

Fumihiro says they have provided grant assistance of more than one million dollars.

“To achieve economic development in Fiji, I believe that education for young people, their capacity building, and the upgrading of their skills are of the utmost importance.”

Fumihiro says that the project will ensure students are able to learn and develop their knowledge and skills and become contributors to the development of their own communities and the nation.

He adds that the Japanese government has confidence that this project will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.