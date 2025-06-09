Investor interest rises, but risks remain

Investor confidence in Fiji remains strong, but risks need careful management to sustain momentum, Investment Fiji CEO Kamal Chetty says.

Speaking at the Nadi Chamber of Commerce Christmas Cocktail, Chetty highlighted a 13 percent rise in investor engagement compared to last year, with Investment Fiji connecting with 100 to 120 investors each month across 52 countries, up from 44 previously.

Business registrations in Fiji have also increased by 16 percent, signalling growing local and foreign commitment. Global companies such as Google and a UAE sovereign fund are investing in Fiji, while Honeywell and Atkins Spence explore opportunities and recruitment.

Chetty noted that projects managed by Investment Fiji have grown from 189 to 224, spanning real estate, agriculture, BPO, and tourism. Major upcoming developments include the One&Only resort in Essau, Atkins Group’s agriculture initiative, and the Koro project in Suva, expected to employ 18,000 people.

Institutional investors are also backing Fiji’s growth, with FNPF holding a $12 billion portfolio and BSP Life $1 billion. Public sector projects by Fiji Airports, Energy Fiji Limited, and the Water Authority further strengthen confidence.

Chetty says ongoing collaboration between government, investors, and institutions is key to sustaining Fiji’s economic growth.

