Institution to groom commercial farmers

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Macuata Bible School in Naduri, which is working towards recognition with the Higher Education Commission of Fiji, has plans to groom commercial farmers.

School Board Member Josefa Ratuvou says, while introducing other vocational studies would be beneficial to the students, agriculture has been their focus.

Ratuvou says the majority of students are from farming communities.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that they want students to accept the fact that farming is a source of income and move them away from the mentality that agriculture is only for home consumption.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna handed over a portable rice mill to the institution yesterday to encourage the youths to give their all when involved in agriculture.

Tunabuna says agriculture can provide life-long security for them.