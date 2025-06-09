Infant among seven killed in fire this month

[file photo]

Seven people have lost their lives in separate fire incidents in the first three weeks of this month.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says that as of last Wednesday, a total of 707 fire calls had been recorded nationwide, a figure that reflects an urgent need for the public to take greater responsibility in preventing fires.

The Western Division recorded 334 fire calls resulting in four deaths, the Northern Division reported 365 fires with one death, and the Central Division recorded eight fires with two deaths.

Sowane says the current statistics are deeply concerning and highlight a pattern of preventable fires that continue to claim innocent lives and destroy families’ livelihoods.

Preliminary investigations reveal that most fire incidents in the Western and Northern Divisions were bushfires, triggered mainly by careless burning, improper waste disposal, and unattended open flames during this prolonged dry spell.

In the Central Division, structural fires remain a key concern, often caused by unattended cooking, electrical faults, and the careless use of candles, mosquito coils, and gas appliances.

The NFA also highlighted the tragic Yacata island fire on October 16th, which claimed the life of an infant.

The Authority was unable to respond due to the island’s remoteness, emphasizing the need for community-level preparedness and fire safety awareness in maritime and rural areas.

Sowane says the current data serves as a stark warning that complacency and neglect are costing lives.

He adds that with the continuing dry weather conditions, the risk of bush and grass fires remains extremely high, particularly in the Western and Northern Divisions.

