India shares enduring bond with Fiji: Karthigeyan

India takes great pride in its role as a trusted partner of Fiji in our socio-economic development.
These are the sentiments of India’s High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan at the 77th Independence Day of India reception in Suva last night.
Karthigeyan says it is a great privilege to celebrate India’s Independence Day with Fiji, a nation with which they have an enduring bond.
The High Commissioner adds the close and multifaceted bilateral relations with Fiji, built on mutual respect, cooperation and strong people-to-people ties continues to grow steadily despite the challenges of the pandemic.
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, cabinet ministers and members of the diplomatic corps attended the celebrations.