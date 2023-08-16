India shares enduring bond with Fiji: Karthigeyan

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

India takes great pride in its role as a trusted partner of Fiji in our socio-economic development.

These are the sentiments of India’s High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan at the 77th Independence Day of India reception in Suva last night.

Karthigeyan says it is a great privilege to celebrate India’s Independence Day with Fiji, a nation with which they have an enduring bond.

Article continues after advertisement

The High Commissioner adds the close and multifaceted bilateral relations with Fiji, built on mutual respect, cooperation and strong people-to-people ties continues to grow steadily despite the challenges of the pandemic.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, cabinet ministers and members of the diplomatic corps attended the celebrations.