India reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with Fiji

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan

The Indian High Commissioner to Fiji says that India, as a global leader in digital technology and innovation, is eager to leverage its expertise to support Fiji’s economic growth and development.

Palaniswamy Karthigeyan says they want to further strengthen the partnership with Fiji through advancements in the knowledge sector.

He adds that they also recognize the common challenges faced by developing countries and acknowledge that Fiji might look for similar solutions as it advances on its developmental path.

“As a fellow developing country, we understand that Fiji would also be looking for solutions like this as it goes forward on its own journey. So we have offered our assistance to partner with Fiji in all sectors of national building, but particularly in these areas like digital partnership, which will have a force multiplier effect across all sectors.”

Karthigeyan adds that the commitment from the Indian government highlights their strategy of building robust international partnerships, with a focus on sharing the benefits of their economic success with countries like Fiji.