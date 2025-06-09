High Court decision briefed to President

The recent High Court decision concerning the former Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Barbara Malimali has now reached the highest office in the country.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka this afternoon confirmed meeting with the President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, at State House to formally brief him on the ruling and its implications.

During the meeting, the President was updated on the details of the ruling and the constitutional pathways available moving forward.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement, it was confirmed that Ratu Naiqama conveyed his support for the appropriate options provided within the constitutional framework.

The ruling by the High Court was that the advise made by the Prime Minister to the President to revoke Malimali’s appointment was unlawful.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.