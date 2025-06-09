High alert issued ahead of Tropical Disturbance

Fiji is on alert for heavy rain, flooding and strong winds as Tropical Disturbance TD03F is forecast to move into the country early next week.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the system is expected to enter Fiji waters from Tuesday through Wednesday.

While the chance of it developing into a tropical cyclone remains low, its associated trough is already affecting the country.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the entire Fiji Group. A flash flood alert is also in place for all low-lying and flood-prone areas, including small streams.

Forecasters say rainfall will increase from Monday night.

With soils already saturated, the risk of flash flooding and river flooding is high, particularly from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Strong north to northwesterly winds are expected over parts of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, the Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups and northern Lau and Lomaiviti.

Gusts may reach damaging levels in exposed areas.

Mariners are advised to expect rough seas and poor visibility across all Fiji waters from Tuesday until Wednesday.

Conditions are forecast to improve from Thursday.

The public is urged to remain alert, monitor official weather updates and take precautions during this period of unsettled weather.

