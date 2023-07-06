Health

Yoga session to address high burnout among staff

Shania Shayal Prasad

July 6, 2023

St. Giles Hospital has joined forces with Health and Wellness mentors to introduce yoga sessions as part of their stress-relieving efforts, aiming to address the high burnout rate among staff members.

The program, which has garnered attention, saw the participation of over 15 staff and patients in its inaugural session.

Led by Medical Superintendent Dr. Balram Pandit, this first-of-its-kind program offers a much-needed avenue for combating mild depression and reducing reliance on medications.

By incorporating wellness activities such as yoga, meditation, and breathing exercises, St. Giles aims to improve the mental and emotional well-being of participants.

“So for mild depression, it says that there is no need for medication; you can just do yoga, meditation, and physical exercises. These are non-pharmacological interventions, and they can be effective in the majority of patients. They can be sufficient from therapy point of view and if it is not responding to them alone, then you add medicines and look for any higher intervention.”

According to Health & Happiness Hub Director Rajneel Pratap, the inclusion of wellness activities is crucial for controlling emotions and providing holistic care to patients.

“So similarly, mental hygiene is mostly ignored, but it is very important. Equally as important as physical hygiene, I would say mental hygiene is more important because if your mind is not right, then the whole day becomes wasted. So mental hygiene for everyone is very important. And with daily practice of yoga, meditation, and breath work, you are able to overcome the daily struggles of life.”

By dedicating Wednesdays as their wellness day, St. Giles is committed to ensuring staff members and patients engage in a one-hour yoga session.

In their ongoing efforts to promote well-being, plans are underway to construct a dedicated wellness shed that will expand the range of wellness activities offered at the hospital.

