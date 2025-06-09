Unclear data hampers Fiji’s cancer tracking

[File Photo]

The lack of reliable national data is hindering efforts to accurately estimate the number of cancer cases in the country.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan says cancer cases are rising, but the organization is unable to effectively monitor and address the growing burden of the disease due to poor data collection.

She adds that weak coordination between health facilities has further complicated the collection of cancer data.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the moment, Lautoka is not talking to Suva, and the same applies to Labasa. Without a proper cancer registry, we are unable to share reliable numbers with the public, which is something everyone wants to know.”

Chan adds that this situation has led to uncertainty about the true number of cancer cases, similar to challenges previously faced when reporting HIV statistics.

The Central Division currently records the highest number of cancer cases, and more research is needed to fully understand the reasons behind this trend.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.