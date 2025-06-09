Stroke cases in Labasa rise sharply, early action urged

[file photo]

Labasa Hospital recorded 125 stroke cases in 2024, and by May this year, the number had already reached 120, raising alarms about early detection and prevention.

Counterstroke Fiji is calling for collective action, urging families, communities, and health professionals to work together to reduce the burden of stroke, which is the third leading cause of death in the country.

President Elizabeth Fong states that many cases go unreported, with an estimated 30 percent managed through traditional healing rather than hospitals.

“Early recognition of stroke symptoms and prompt medical intervention can make a life-changing difference. The decline in independence of those experiencing stroke impacts not only on the individual, but the family and the community, as many of you will well know.”

Fong stresses the need for lifestyle checks and healthier living, while Acting Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Luisa Cikamatana says the Ministry of Health is strengthening programs to promote wellness, prevent disease, and build community resilience.

Dr. Cikamatana adds that the comprehensive approach addresses multiple factors shaping health, including nutrition, physical activity, environment, and social connections, with a focus on partnerships and cross-sector collaboration.

