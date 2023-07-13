Stay away from the Vunato area warns MOH

The Health Ministry has issued a strong advisory, urging individuals with chronic diseases to refrain from visiting the Vunato Area in Lautoka until the smoke from the ongoing rubbish dump fire subsides.

The inhalation of smoke emanating from the blaze can exacerbate respiratory conditions and pose significant health risks.

As a precautionary measure, the ministry recommends that parents and guardians ensure children refrain from playing outdoors in the vicinity of the affected area until the smoke clears completely.

They are in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, National Fire Authority, Lautoka City Council, and the Office of the Commissioner Western, which is closely monitoring the situation.

The Health Ministry says that residents residing in proximity to the affected area have been specifically advised to take precautions by wearing masks. This preventive measure is crucial in minimizing the potential adverse effects of inhaling hazardous pollutants that may be present in the smoke.

Together with the Ministry of Environment, they are conducting air quality testing in the surrounding area.