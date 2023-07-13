PSH Hospital delivers first baby

[Source: Supplied]

The newly-opened private hospital, Pacific Specialist Healthcare in Nadi has successfully delivered its first baby last weekend.

In a statement, hospital director Parvish Kumar states the baby, named Malakai, was delivered at the advanced private birthing facility to parents, Jolame and Vikaili Rokoduru.

Kumar says Malakai was one of two successful deliveries at the facility on Saturday and Sunday.

Rokoduru says the level of care, attention and support they received at the private hospital surpassed their expectations, acknowledging the dedicated team of specialists from gynaecologists and obstetricians to midwives to guide them through the process.

The 100-bed PSH Hospital was officially opened by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka last week in Legalega and provides services such as neurosurgery, urology, cardiology, general surgery, plastic surgery, nephrology and paediatrics.