Labasa Hospital receives world-class surgical equipment upgrade

Women in the Northern Division now have access to advanced gynaecological care following the donation of new hysteroscopy and laparoscopic equipment to Labasa Hospital by the Friends of Fiji Health charity group.

The hospital becomes the first outside Australia and New Zealand to offer full hysteroscopy services allowing early diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment of conditions such as endometrial cancer, infertility, and heavy menstrual bleeding.

Gynaecologist and Friends of Fiji Health member, Dr. Sunil Pillay, says patients previously had to travel to Suva or Lautoka for complex procedures or undergo open surgeries with longer recovery times.

“Labasa Hospital will become the first hospital outside Australia and New Zealand to have full hysteroscopy services. In well-chosen cases, we may be able to replace hysterectomy with a simple day-stay procedure — saving time for the hospital and allowing patients to return home and recover faster.”

Dr. Pillay says the new equipment will also empower local doctors, who are now being trained to perform these procedures independently.

The Permanent Secretary for Health, while virtually accepting the donation, commended the continued support for health services in the Northern Division.

“I understand that this handing over of a laparoscopic tower and diagnostic instruments for laparoscopy and hysteroscopy to Labasa Hospital is timely and will greatly enhance the services we provide to the Northern Division.”

The donation also includes bipolar diathermy technology — equipment Dr. Pillay says is not even available in some New Zealand facilities.

The partnership between Friends of Fiji Health and the Ministry of Health continues to strengthen healthcare delivery, ensuring world-class treatment is accessible to patients in the North.

