HIV Medicines are safe assures Minister

HIV medicines.

The Health Ministry has assured that HIV medicines are safe and can save lives.

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says these medicines stop babies from getting HIV, even if their parents are HIV positive.

Last year, 14 of the 245 new cases of HIV infections were children under the age of four.

Health Minister, Atonio Lalabalavu.

According to the health minister, antiretroviral treatment is free for the life course of individuals.

“The children acquired the HIV virus through transmission from mother to child during pregnancy or breastfeeding, as their mothers had likely missed the opportunity to receive life-saving ART medications.”

Dr Lalabalavu says medicines combat HIV by lowering amounts of the virus in the body and allowing individuals to live a normal and productive life.

He adds that the medicine is a beacon of hope for those living with HIV.