HIV doesn't discriminate: Ratu Epeli

UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau highlights that HIV doesn’t discriminate, and neither should we.

He emphasizes the harm caused by stigma and discrimination against people with HIV, saying this leads them to not access healthcare, harms mental health, and hinders prevention efforts.

Ratu Epeli says freedom and empowerment are critical, and Fiji’s ultimate vision goes beyond managing the conditions.

“UNAIDS has set a bold and necessary goal to end AIDS by 2030. This is achievable, but only if we tackle the root causes and inequalities that fuel this epidemic.”

The UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador says now is the time we must rally around youth and empower them to make safer decisions.



UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

He adds that we need to address the issue and take a holistic approach, as there has been an increase in HIV cases among youth.