Health Ministry addresses critical infrastructure issues

Navua Hospital.

The Health Ministry has embarked on a mission to address severe electrical and sewage problems plaguing Navua Hospital.

Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu confirms that the ministry has received reports from Energy Fiji Limited and the Ministry of Infrastructure, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Describing the hospital’s condition as “disastrous,” Dr Lalabalavu assured the public that immediate steps are being taken to rectify the situation.

Article continues after advertisement



Health Minister, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu.

He states that essential medical services for patients in the surrounding Navua areas are still being provided, despite the hospital’s challenges.

“We’ve got back the report from EFL which did the full scope in terms of the electrical works within that facility and so in that report it states that it is not to the standard of EFL and so we have to do some work on it to make it safer in terms of Navua hospital electrical work and there is an issue with sewerage.”

The Navua Hospital was built with an $11 million grant from the People’s Republic of China.

In another update, Dr Lalabalavu highlighted the successful repair of the Levuka mortuary by the PAFCO engineers.

The mortuary has been operational since last week, providing essential services to the community.

However, the Vunisea Hospital in Kadavu faces its own set of challenges, particularly interrupted electrical power supply.

The Minister says that the ministry is actively working to rectify this issue and restore functionality to the hospital’s generator, ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services for the residents of Kadavu.