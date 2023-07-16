Discussing suicide with empathy and care

Lifeline Fiji has emphasized the importance of discussing suicide in a sensitive manner, avoiding exaggeration or sensationalism that may further burden individuals already struggling with suicidal ideations.

Officer in Charge Jeremiah Merekula stressed the urgent need to educate young people about the available support services and the importance of establishing safety nets.

He states that building open lines of communication with trusted individuals is vital to ensure that young individuals have someone to turn to during times of distress.

“A lot of things are happening with a lot of struggles that families are going through a lot of things personal issues as well. This week we’ve had callers that has been calling us they’ve attempted suicide and contemplating suicide as well but one of the things that we’ve been trying to push for is on the prevention bit and on the response bit. On making sure and realizing that you only have one life and we have to take care of that.”

Lifeline Fiji identified key issues faced by young Fijians were found to be relationship challenges and high expectations from families.

Merekula underscored the importance of cultivating a culture of honesty between young people and their parents.

Openly discussing problems and concerns, instead of conforming to the traditional culture of silence in Fiji, is now recognized as a sign of strength and resilience.

In response to the growing mental health crisis, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya has stressed urgent need to raise awareness and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.

“The ministry works with service providers that we provide grant to which is Medical Services Pacific and Empower Pacific and they are our service provides for psycho-social services and mental health experts to help our people.”

As the number of young individuals facing mental health challenges continues to rise, it is imperative for society as a whole to prioritize mental well-being, ensuring that support services are widely accessible and the societal dialogue surrounding mental health becomes more open and accepting.