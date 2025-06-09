CT scan remains on hold in Labasa

Labasa hopital.

Labasa Divisional Hospital is still awaiting government funding approval for the installation of a transformer needed to power its CT scan machine, which has been out of service for the past two years.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Jaoji Vulibeci confirmed the delay, stating that while the hospital has completed its part of the project, the final step—installing the transformer, cannot proceed without the release of government funds.

He says that the approval of funds now depends entirely on the Ministry and its processes.

“Physically, the CT scan is there. The Labasa Hospital has done its part; we’re just waiting for the transformer to be installed, I think it’s something to do with funds probably the process in approving funds. You know, the government process is quite long; we don’t have control over that.”

In the meantime, patients requiring CT scan services are referred to Suva, while those seeking private, paid options may access the service at Zens Medical in Labasa.

The CT scan machine requires a specific power wattage and must meet safety standards before it can be operational.

