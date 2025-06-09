Government targets drugs in schools

Government is ramping up efforts to address growing drug concerns within schools, with a renewed focus on early and sustained intervention.

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua met with Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, with both agreeing that stronger, school-based advocacy is critical to protecting students.

Discussions included identifying “red-zone” schools for targeted intervention, increasing Fiji Police Force involvement in school awareness programmes, reviving the

Domonivuli initiative, and expanding anti-drug messaging through radio campaigns and billboards.

Serious concerns were raised about students being involved in drug selling, as well as drug use for sports performance and recreational purposes.

School principals have been urged to take the lead, particularly in government schools, which are expected to set the standard. Proposals also include reviewing the curriculum, strengthening counselling programmes and tightening monitoring of existing initiatives.

Both ministers reaffirmed a whole-of-government approach to steer young people away from drugs and protect their wellbeing nationwide.

