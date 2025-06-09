News

Government tackles landowner demands with infrastructure plan

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 9, 2025 12:47 pm

The government is working to ensure the needs of landowners are met while using their land for infrastructure projects, says Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

He states that fair compensation and community improvements are a priority and the Coalition Government is actively addressing these concerns.

Ro Filipe confirmed ongoing discussions with Viria landowners in Naitasiri, who initially requested $9 million, a reliable water supply for five villages and road rehabilitation under the Viria Water Project and Water Treatment Plant initiative.

“So we really need to ensure that this is resolved within this government and that’s something I have given my reassurance to the people here because it has been a longstanding issue. And of course, there are other issues regarding water supply in the roads throughout the province that we need to work to resolve. And that is an undertaking for me as a minister that.I will do my best to resolve it within the term of this government.”

Ro Filipe acknowledged the province of Naitasiri for allowing the government to use land for water and electricity infrastructure and stressed the importance of properly remunerating villages for contributing their resources to improve living standards.

The Minister said provisions are being made to upgrade water connections, roads, and community facilities including the evacuation centre and Wiriya District School.

He added that legal frameworks such as water royalty agreements must first be established.

Once in place, upgrades to water supply and roads are expected to begin within this financial year.

The Viria Water Project and Water Treatment Plant initiative aims to provide consistent water, rehabilitate roads, and enhance living conditions across Viria and surrounding villages.

Ro Filipe said the project would strengthen essential services and improve the quality of life for communities.

