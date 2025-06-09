Government steps up war on crime and drugs

The government says it is stepping up efforts to combat crime and drug abuse by investing heavily in the Fiji Police Force and modern policing infrastructure.

Speaking at the opening of the new $36 million Nakasi Police Station today, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad said safety and security are critical for Fiji’s progress and economic growth.

He said the government has increased the Police budget to $240 million and approved the recruitment of an additional 1,000 officers to strengthen community policing and improve response to rising crime rates.

Prasad said the coalition government remains determined to fight drugs, human trafficking, and cybercrime through better resources, stronger laws, and international partnerships.

“Without safety and security, there can be no sustainable development, investment, or improvement in the quality of life for our people,”

He also commended the Fiji Police Force for restoring public trust and reaffirmed the government’s support in providing the tools and infrastructure needed to keep communities safe.

