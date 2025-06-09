Government launched major $1.6B projects to boost economy

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says the government will continue to implement consistent, reliable, and predictable economic policies that have built strong confidence in the economy.

He adds that this includes four major projects amounting to approximately $1.6 billion.

Professor Prasad says these major public projects are well-prepared, with some starting later this year and others beginning next year.

He highlighted that these projects will also drive significant private sector investment.

The Deputy Prime Minister notes that in two and a half years, the government has strengthened economic confidence, achieved much, and recognizes there is still more work to do.

“This is the Healthy Oceans project, which includes non-revenue water sewerage. It includes the Nadi flood alleviation project, four critical bridges, the upgrade of CWM Hospital, and other support and upgrades for health centres and nursing stations around the country.”

Professor Prasad adds that they will continue improving various sectors, remove any bottlenecks, and ensure more projects are on the way.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa says they will complete key housing and local government projects in the coming months.

“And for my ministry, we have also implemented many reforms, which are very important. We have amended several acts and look forward to completing the initiatives we started when I took office.”

Both ministers are committed to ensuring that the upcoming projects drive economic growth, create new opportunities, and bring tangible benefits to communities and people across the country.

