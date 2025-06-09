Government backs self-reliance in maritime islands

Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook

The government is stepping up efforts to build self-reliance across Fiji’s maritime islands.

A four-day Cooperative Management training was held on Vanuabalavu in Lau under the Coastal Fisheries Improvement Plan, with support from Conservation International and Lau Seascape.

Villagers learned skills in governance, record keeping, and enterprise development to help manage natural resources and create sustainable businesses.

Article continues after advertisement

Trainer Beniame Bulilevuka says cooperatives help island communities achieve both financial independence and environmental stewardship.

Eight villages have now expressed interest in forming new cooperatives, focusing on ventures such as fishing, handicrafts, and coconut oil production.

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali says empowering maritime communities through cooperatives is key to inclusive and sustainable growth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.