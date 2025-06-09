Government and churches unite to tackle drug crisis

[Fiji Governmnet/Facebook]

Fiji remains a transit and distribution point for drugs, and the Fiji Police Force and Republic of Fiji Military Forces are conducting joint operations under an enhanced strategy.

This was confirmed by Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua, during his meeting with Assemblies of God Church Reverend Mosese Cakau.

Naivalurua thanked the church for its community initiatives and called for stronger partnerships to tackle the growing drug crisis.

The DUAVATA framework continues to guide efforts, promoting collaboration between the vanua, lotu, and Government, while awareness programs target schools and communities.

Naivalurua is urging families and churches to play a proactive role in prevention and early intervention, particularly for youth aged 18 to 30, the most affected group.

The Minister stresses that addressing the crisis requires both firm law enforcement and active community engagement, with Government committed to a structured, sustainable approach.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.