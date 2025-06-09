Government allocates land for Tailevu Provincial Office development

Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo [middle] during the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting

The government has approved the allocation of six acres of state land in Vunivivi to the Tailevu Provincial council for the construction of its new office building.

Additionally, another six acres have been returned to the Mataqali Nalagobokola as part of their land reclamation efforts.

The announcement was made by Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo during the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting.

It was a proud moment for the people of Tailevu, who had been waiting for this approval for more than a decade.

Tailevu Provincial Council Chair Semi Matalau says the aim is to construct a provincial office that will cater to future developments and events in the province.

“We had requested a piece of land at Vunivivi Hill, Nausori, to construct our provincial office, a place where we could gather in the future. In the past, we used to hire venues to hold important occasions,”

Traditional leader Ratu Jese from the Vanua o Vunivivi expressed deep gratitude for the minister’s announcement, adding that it was something their ancestors had long desired.

“This is something the Mataqali Nailagobokola has been trying to achieve for years, our lands that were used for development. Today is a very proud moment for the Vanua. It is something we have wanted for a very long time, and we are truly thankful,”

With the land now approved, the development is expected to boost agricultural activity, improve market access, and serve as a central hub for key discussions, benefiting the people of Tailevu for generations to come.

