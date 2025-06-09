GCC meet to discuss London visit

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has clarified that the Great Council of Chiefs meeting scheduled for November will formally decide whether to accept an offer to send a delegation to meet with the official secretary to the King in London.

Rabuka made these comments today in response to statements from GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula, who noted that the Council had not received any formal invitation from the British monarch or through official diplomatic channels.

He emphasised that the issue had only been discussed informally and that the GCC Chair was justified in awaiting an official letter.

Article continues after advertisement

“No, it was just informally communicated and he is quite right that they cannot do anything until they are formally informed by, in writing, an official communication which I will send from the government, from the office of the prime minister, having received the notification from his Excellency the President when he was there.”

Rabuka says this notification will come from the government, specifically the Prime Minister’s office, following a letter from His Excellency the President.

The Prime Minister confirmed that this letter will be sent to the chairman and secretary of the Council of Chiefs to ensure they are prepared to discuss the issue.

The matter is scheduled to be an agenda item for the Council’s meeting on November 25.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.