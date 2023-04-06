FWCC welcomes repeal of MIDA Act

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has welcomed the repealing of the extreme and oppressive Media Industry Development Act 2010.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says this is a win for everyone as it starts a new era of media freedom in Fiji, freedom of expression, and people’s right to information.

Ali says the decision has been a long time coming and has commended the Coalition Government for being so swift in restoring the fundamental human right.

She has also commended journalists and human rights activists who continued to push the boundaries despite government pushback and intimidation in the last 16 years.

Ali says they hope the change and shift in the media landscape in this country is also used as a moment of reflection for journalists and media organizations, where they will look at the critical roles they play and be open to more training and gender sensitization, especially for young journalists that have only known the oppressive media environment of the last 16 years.

She adds that journalists must report without undue pressure because it encourages a safer and more inclusive society, institutions are more transparent and accountable, and power and resources are distributed more justly.