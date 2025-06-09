FRCS uncovers nearly $100 million in tax liabilities

The VAT Compliance Campaign has uncovered approximately $45 million in tax liabilities, with $30 million already collected in cash.

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Chief Executive Officer Udit Singh announced this today during the launch of the Compliance Improvement Strategy 2025-2028.

Singh explained that since July 1 last year, the FRCS compliance team has identified close to $100 million in tax liabilities, including penalties of about $7 million, bringing the total assessed amount to around $100 million.

He states the new strategy focuses on building a tax system that is fair, transparent, and responsive, moving beyond enforcement to emphasise service, education, risk management, and strategic engagement.

The Compliance Improvement Strategy targets four key areas, such as registration, filing,g and accurate reporting and payment, supported by investments in technology, partnerships, and data analytics.

“As we look forward, we are continuing this journey with purpose. Projects such as the VAT Compliance Campaign and the VAT Quick Wins initiatives are helping us recover revenue where traditional monitoring would fall short.”

Singh outlined recent enhancements such as the introduction of the Tax Information System ANTIS, which combines a data warehouse, risk engine, and business intelligence tools to better understand taxpayer behaviour.

He also noted expanded outreach to small businesses, especially in remote and underserved communities, through workshops, education programs, and provincial field visits.

The CEO described ongoing initiatives like the VAT monitoring system, set to improve transaction-level transparency across sectors, including food and beverage services, freight and logistics, real estate, and accommodation.

Singh reminded the public that the tax amnesty program ends today, urging eligible individuals and businesses to regularise their tax obligations before penalties take effect.

He acknowledged the progress made under the current compliance framework, calling it mature, intelligent, fair, and professional.

As the Compliance Improvement Strategy 2025-2028 is launched, Singh encouraged all taxpayers, businesses, and public servants to contribute to a culture of compliance built on service and shared responsibility rather than fear.

