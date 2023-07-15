France celebrates Bastille Day

In a celebration of France’s National Day, known as Bastille Day, French Ambassador François-Xavier Léger conveyed his best wishes to the Fiji Water Flying Fijians as they prepare for the upcoming Rugby World Cup set to be held in France this year.

Ambassador Léger highlighted the universal application of rugby’s rules and lessons to various aspects of life.

“We believe that on the international arena, the rule should be observed and the referee should be respected. We believe in multilateralism and in international law, everywhere and especially in Ukraine. We believe in regional integration, in Europe and in South Pacific.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed the government’s gratitude for France’s involvement in mitigating climate change in Fiji.

“Our relationship with France has never been better. We have a great relationship with them and its growing, growing better all the time. They have very very attentive ears when the Pacific region talks to the World about the Ocean.”



French Ambassador François-Xavier Léger.

The Ambassador, while addressing the audience last night, shared two inspiring mottos from the French rugby teams.

The French male national rugby team’s motto, “our jersey, our history, our country,” and the French female national rugby team’s motto, “humble and hungry,” were presented as options for individuals to choose from, as long as they contribute to elevating the game and fostering friendship between France and Fiji.