Forestry officers strengthen compliance at timber workshop

The Ministry of Forestry has reinforced its commitment to sustainable forest management following the successful completion of a Timber Production Officers Workshop held in Nasau in Nadi.

The workshop, conducted under the Monitoring, Compliance and Surveillance Project, brought together timber production officers from across the country to strengthen compliance with the Fiji Forest Harvesting Code of Practice and promote responsible forest harvesting nationwide.

Discussions focused on improving timber operation procedures, reviewing compliance monitoring results, enhancing enforcement measures and providing training on the Online Licensing Portal.

Officers also examined Standard Operating Procedures for issuing fines, improvement and stop-work notices, as well as HAR reporting requirements and challenges associated with online licensing.

Conservator of Forests Sanjana Lal described the session as timely and productive, noting it provided an important platform to address critical operational and regulatory issues facing the forestry sector.

She highlighted emerging priorities, including the Forest Bill 2025, the Environment Management Act 2025 and the implementation of REDD+ initiatives, which aim to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation.

Lal underscored the vital role of Timber Production Officers in safeguarding forest resources, ensuring legal compliance and supporting the forestry sector’s contribution to the national economy.

She also commended officers for strengthening collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Environment Department, the Timber Licensing and Trading Board, the Land Transport Authority and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority.

The Conservator praised participants for their proactive approach in seeking refresher training, adopting mapping technologies such as QGIS, improving standard operating procedures, utilizing digital tools, and prioritizing personal protective equipment, describing these steps as essential for a modern and resilient forestry workforce.

