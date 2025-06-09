FML calls for reflection as Ramadan begins

The Fiji Muslim League has extended warm Ramadan greetings to Muslims across Fiji, calling on the community to embrace the holy month as a time of reflection, unity, and national solidarity.

In his official Ramadan message, National President Basheer Ahmed Ahmed conveyed heartfelt wishes to all Muslims, emphasizing the spiritual significance of Ramadan as a period devoted to reflection, patience, gratitude, and compassion.

Ahmed says Ramadan is a time to care for one another, support those in need, and strengthen one’s relationship with the Almighty.

Article continues after advertisement

Highlighting the broader social responsibility that accompanies fasting and prayer, he encouraged Muslims to use the month as an opportunity to uplift their communities and contribute positively to the nation.

He also urged the faithful to remember Fiji in their prayers, seeking prosperity and harmony for all who call the country home.

Ramadan, observed worldwide, is a month of fasting, prayer, charity, and spiritual growth, reinforcing values of compassion, unity, and devotion.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.