FMA takes “Meet the Public and the Press” Town Halls to Tavua and Ba

The Fiji Media Association will host its “Meet the Public and the Press” Town Hall meetings in Tavua and Ba this week, giving Fijians another chance to engage directly with the nation’s leadership.

Following successful forums in Savusavu and Labasa, the events will feature open question-and-answer sessions moderated by senior editors and journalists to ensure balanced and fair discussions.

The Tavua forum will be held tomorrow at the Golden Event Centre, followed by Ba on Thursday at Khatriya Hall. Both sessions will run from 7 pm to 9 pm, with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expected to attend.

The FMA says the Q&A format will be open to both media and the public, promoting free-flowing dialogue.

For the first time, the forums will be broadcast live across all major media platforms, including FBC, Fiji TV, The Fiji Sun, The Fiji Times, Mai TV, Communications Fiji Limited (Fiji Village), and Fiji Live, allowing Fijians nationwide to tune in via radio, television, or online.

Preliminary consultations in Tavua and Ba identified key local concerns such as job creation, infrastructure, agriculture (particularly sugar), health, education, the environment, and youth development. Relevant Government ministers have been invited to attend to provide direct responses to community questions.

FMA President Stanley Simpson says the initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen democratic dialogue in Fiji.

“These town halls represent more than community meetings; they are opportunities to strengthen Fiji’s democracy through meaningful engagement between government and citizens.”

He adds that by bringing leaders face-to-face with Fijians outside the capital, the FMA aims to promote transparency, accountability, and public trust.

