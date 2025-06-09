First home buyers barred from selling for 10 years

Homeowners who receive government help to buy their first house will now have to keep that home for at least ten years.

Cabinet has approved changes to the First Home Ownership Initiative Policy, adding a rule that stops people from selling homes bought through the grant for a decade.

The new condition comes into effect from August 1, 2025.

Government is also introducing a new housing support programme for low-income families who were evicted from informal settlements in Veidogo, Nabua Muslim League and Kilikali.

Under the new First Home Grant Assistance Category One, Tier One Programme, affected families who qualify for a Housing Authority loan will receive additional grant support.

The programme will be jointly managed by the Ministry of Housing and the Housing Authority and could later be expanded to other settlements.

Government says the changes are designed to protect housing assistance programmes while helping vulnerable families move into proper homes.

